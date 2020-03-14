Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.50). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The business had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDUS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

RDUS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 889,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,462. The stock has a market cap of $693.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.65. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

