Zacks: Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $712.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will announce $712.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $748.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of AOS traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in A. O. Smith by 12.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 108.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

