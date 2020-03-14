Zacks: Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,812,533. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 134.3% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,459,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

