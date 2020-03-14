Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $620.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post $620.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $609.70 million to $628.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $577.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 710,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,524,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after purchasing an additional 298,678 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,540,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $6.22 on Wednesday, reaching $91.79. 906,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

