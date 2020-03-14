Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $733.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post sales of $733.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $749.40 million and the lowest is $710.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $759.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

LECO stock traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

