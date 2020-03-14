Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will post $2.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 million. Profound Medicl posted sales of $1.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 million to $18.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.70 million, with estimates ranging from $20.67 million to $47.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profound Medicl.

Separately, Raymond James raised Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth $11,082,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth $7,630,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Profound Medicl stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 69,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,970. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

