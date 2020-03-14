Zacks: Analysts Expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $4.94 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $22.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $22.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.43 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. 15,824,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,563. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

