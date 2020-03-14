Zacks: Analysts Set $22.00 Price Target for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 10.2% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, Director William M. Rue bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 209,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.