Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,758. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

