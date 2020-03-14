Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. AptarGroup posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

AptarGroup stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.39. 593,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,790. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,664,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AptarGroup by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

