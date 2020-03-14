Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.99. 23,023,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,339,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

