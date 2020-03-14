Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). CorMedix posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorMedix.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of CRMD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. 489,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,666. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

