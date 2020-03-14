Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce $368.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.64 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $367.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 1,003,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,644. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $90.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

