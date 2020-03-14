Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $242,422.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders bought 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 352,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,599. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

