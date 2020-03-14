Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $1.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.16. AutoNation reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.01. 1,285,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

