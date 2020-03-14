Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.28 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $42,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 16,596,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,008,106. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $925.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

