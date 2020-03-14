Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post sales of $678.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.72 million. Copa reported sales of $672.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $15,506,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock traded up $9.05 on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,932. Copa has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

