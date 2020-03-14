Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.46. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NTRS traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.05. 3,513,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.