Zacks: Brokerages Set $55.50 Target Price for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $55.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.81) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 89bio an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETNB traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 84,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86. 89bio has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($29.43). Equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -35.7 EPS for the current year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

