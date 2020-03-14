Zacks: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:AKO.B traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $13.06. 38,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.19. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

