Zacks: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B
Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.
