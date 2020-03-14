Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 747,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,806. The firm has a market cap of $876.29 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.88 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.