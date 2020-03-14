Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPFH. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 747,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,374. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $656.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.