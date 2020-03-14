Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

BSVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

BSVN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 44,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

