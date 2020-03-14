Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BMTC stock traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,094,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 715,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 89,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.