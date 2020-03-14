Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CTXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 311,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,126. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

