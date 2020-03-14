Zacks Investment Research Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 294,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $640.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

