Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FFBC. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of FFBC traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 737,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,308. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

