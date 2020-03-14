Zacks Investment Research Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PACW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.71.

PACW traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

