Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Realogy from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of RLGY stock remained flat at $$5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Realogy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Realogy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Realogy by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Realogy by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Realogy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.