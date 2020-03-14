Zen Protocol (ZP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $233,047.54 and approximately $76.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.02175566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00198718 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 432.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00052467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

