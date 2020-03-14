Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZEN. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zendesk from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.24. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $326,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,205,000 after acquiring an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after buying an additional 310,288 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Zendesk by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

