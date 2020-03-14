ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.26 Million

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZVCHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.02229575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00198810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00111672 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Coin Profile

ZVCHAIN launched on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 449,300,134 coins and its circulating supply is 437,129,263 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain . ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZVCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZVCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.