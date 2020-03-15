$0.19 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 43,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 906,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $494.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

