$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

TGI traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $456.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

