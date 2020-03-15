$0.81 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.86. Stepan posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 200.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $11.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.99. 193,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,617. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.