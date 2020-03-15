$1.00 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM traded up $7.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,970,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,157. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

