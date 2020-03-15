166,000 Shares in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Bought by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 166,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,418. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,709. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $176.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

