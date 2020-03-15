250,000 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of ON traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 12,321,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,168,524. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

In related news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,914 shares of company stock worth $4,992,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

