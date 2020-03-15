AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,854,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

