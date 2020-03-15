Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $24.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acushnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.53.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 537,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,028. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 157,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 157,119 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

