Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $50.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.50. 8,935,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.79. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $252.03 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from to in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

