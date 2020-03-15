Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 93.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 914.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

AEM traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

