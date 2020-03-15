Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.35% of Albemarle worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,809 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128,647 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 124,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upped their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

NYSE ALB traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,802. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

