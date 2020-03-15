Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $513,683,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $8.90 on Friday, reaching $194.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,378,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.35. The firm has a market cap of $470.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

