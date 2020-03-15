Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $113,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $108.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,785.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,809,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,111. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,672.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $834.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.