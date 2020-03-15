Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. 1,365,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

