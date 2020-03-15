AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) is Oberndorf William E’s Largest Position

Oberndorf William E trimmed its holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. AppFolio accounts for approximately 58.3% of Oberndorf William E’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oberndorf William E owned about 2.83% of AppFolio worth $105,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $15.10 on Friday, reaching $101.11. 243,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,478. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13 and a beta of 1.15.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

