Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Shares Acquired by Sun Valley Gold LLC

Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,810 shares during the quarter. Asanko Gold makes up approximately 1.7% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asanko Gold worth $23,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Asanko Gold during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares during the period.

AKG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 1,150,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,944. Asanko Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

