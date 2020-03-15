AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 3.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,612,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,202,080. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

