Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $12.42. Azul shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 2,418,687 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

